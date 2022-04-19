FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.65 Million

Brokerages expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) to report $30.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $53.12 million. FibroGen posted sales of $38.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $144.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.00 million to $222.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $199.83 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $280.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.77). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 123.25% and a negative return on equity of 93.23%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.62. The stock had a trading volume of 971,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,745. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $987.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.