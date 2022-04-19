Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 47,527 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 98,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FCOR opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $56.81.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.