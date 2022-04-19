Financial Contrast: Weidai (NYSE:WEI) vs. Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 26.32% 9.46%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Weidai and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $17.17, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Weidai.

Volatility and Risk

Weidai has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Weidai shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weidai and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $111.02 million 0.14 -$179.00 million N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.96 -$9.42 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Weidai.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Weidai on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weidai Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York. Perella Weinberg Partners operates as a subsidiary of Perella Weinberg Partners Group LP.

