Financial Review: REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get REE Automotive alerts:

This table compares REE Automotive and Stellantis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 64,806.72 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Stellantis $176.79 billion 0.17 $16.80 billion N/A N/A

Stellantis has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Stellantis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Stellantis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Stellantis N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for REE Automotive and Stellantis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Stellantis 0 1 6 0 2.86

REE Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 360.78%. Stellantis has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.73%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Stellantis.

Risk & Volatility

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stellantis has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stellantis beats REE Automotive on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

REE Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Stellantis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, DS, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Maserati, Ram, Opel, Lancia, Vauxhall, Peugeot, Teksid, and Comau brand names. It sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and dealers. Stellantis N.V. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.