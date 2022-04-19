Financial Survey: Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) versus Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) and Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sensient Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sensient Technologies and Gores Holdings VIII, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensient Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sensient Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.34%. Given Sensient Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sensient Technologies is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Gores Holdings VIII’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensient Technologies $1.38 billion 2.51 $118.75 million $2.81 29.29 Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A

Sensient Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Profitability

This table compares Sensient Technologies and Gores Holdings VIII’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensient Technologies 8.60% 14.10% 7.67% Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.50%

Summary

Sensient Technologies beats Gores Holdings VIII on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, personal care, and household-products industries. It also provides natural and synthetic color systems for use in foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals; colors and other ingredients for cosmetics, such as active ingredients, solubilizers, and surface treated pigments; pharmaceutical and nutraceutical excipients, including colors, flavors, coatings, and nutraceutical ingredients; and technical colors for industrial applications under the Sensient Food Colors, Sensient Pharmaceutical Coating Systems, Sensient Cosmetic Technologies, and Sensient Industrial Colors trade names. The company was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

