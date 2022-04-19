First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 979,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,781,000 after acquiring an additional 77,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.55. 1,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,543. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $96.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

