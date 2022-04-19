FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $29.90. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $30.20, with a volume of 3,523 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in FLEX LNG during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 330.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

