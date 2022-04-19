Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.00

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.