Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
FRTA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.
Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.
