Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA opened at $24.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70. Forterra has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 43.07%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRTA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,065,000 after buying an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after buying an additional 169,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,222,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,367,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 124,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 27,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 168,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 82,702 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

