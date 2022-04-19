ForTube (FOR) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.14 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, ForTube has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a total market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $10.19 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

