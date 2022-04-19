Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Receives C$6.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FVI shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.99. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$3.77 and a 12-month high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$249.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.17 million. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

