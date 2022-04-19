Fractal Price Tops $0.10 (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Fractal has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $263,919.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fractal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.77 or 0.07463580 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,357.32 or 0.99869445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042065 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars.

