Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $2.70 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Frax coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $79.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Coin Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,697,095,598 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

