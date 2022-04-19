Fredrik Widlund Purchases 73 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($196.60).

Fredrik Widlund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Fredrik Widlund sold 34,605 shares of CLS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.63), for a total transaction of £69,902.10 ($90,947.31).

Shares of LON:CLI traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 207 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 355,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of £843.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. CLS Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 180.20 ($2.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 269.21 ($3.50). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 203.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 212.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from CLS’s previous dividend of $2.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is 0.26%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.29) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

