Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ULCC. Barclays decreased their price target on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Frontier Group stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a PE ratio of -21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $919,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 147,205 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontier Group (Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

