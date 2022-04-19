FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $356.52 Million

Equities analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) to announce $356.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.74 million to $363.90 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ford purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 4,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $1,672,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. FS KKR Capital has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 28.16%.

About FS KKR Capital (Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.