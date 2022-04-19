FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCEL stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,780,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,461,590. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

