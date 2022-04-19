FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Receives $6.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

FCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.09. 10,780,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,461,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 4.39.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

