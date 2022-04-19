FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $5.21. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 67,459 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 4.39.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

