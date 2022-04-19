Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 90,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,146,162 shares.The stock last traded at $16.52 and had previously closed at $15.99.

FULT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In other news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 387,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 125.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Fulton Financial by 95.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 82,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

