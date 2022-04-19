Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $214.32 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Function X has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $214.32 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,271.48 or 0.99995970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00058915 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00024876 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001878 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008285 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

