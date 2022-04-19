Furucombo (COMBO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $304,563.00

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $304,563.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.03 or 0.07496733 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,393.72 or 1.00166012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00049512 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,634,199 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

