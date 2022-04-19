GamyFi Platform Price Tops $0.22 (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, GamyFi Platform has traded 24.3% higher against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a market cap of $179,792.83 and approximately $99,399.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.58 or 0.07475397 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,378.34 or 0.99890590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00048746 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

