Gas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $9.13 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 18th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $49.44 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.88 or 0.00011983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00044510 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,047.76 or 0.07481365 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,835.06 or 1.00238128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041473 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

