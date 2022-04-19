GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Trading Up 3.7%

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11.
About GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GEMALTO NV/S (GTOMY)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for GEMALTO NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEMALTO NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.