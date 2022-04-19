General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2022

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) will report sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.82 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,157. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

About General Electric (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Electric (GE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.