General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.20 Billion

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $17.82 billion. General Electric posted sales of $17.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $80.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $83.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.02 billion to $87.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,596,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,157. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

