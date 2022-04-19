Genesis Shards Tops One Day Volume of $15,432.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $537,974.16 and $15,432.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.0447 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.65 or 0.07467112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.81 or 0.99885559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041936 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

