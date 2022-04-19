Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Genfit from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded Genfit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Genfit to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Genfit stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Genfit has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 76.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 27,818 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Genfit during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genfit by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 74,068 shares during the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

