GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Short Interest Update

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,940,000 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 25.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.47. The stock had a trading volume of 950,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.39. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

