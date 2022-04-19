Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20,541.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,727,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,188,000 after buying an additional 4,704,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72,909.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,304 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,622,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,525,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.58. 5,981,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,827,671. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 59.23%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

