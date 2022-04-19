GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,918 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,866 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,377,000 after buying an additional 386,767 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,725,000 after purchasing an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,675 ($21.79) to GBX 1,775 ($23.09) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $910.50.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.06. 147,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,159. The company has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.17%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

