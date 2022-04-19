Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,210,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,346,957. Global Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About Global Technologies (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Technologies (GTLL)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Receive News & Ratings for Global Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.