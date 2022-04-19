Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL) Short Interest Down 23.7% in March

Global Technologies, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 143,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTLL remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,210,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,346,957. Global Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Global Technologies

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets. It also offers sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services, as well as consulting services.

