Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER) Short Interest Down 28.0% in March

Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 648,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Good Gaming stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.07. 3,448,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,044. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.13. Good Gaming has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.75.

Good Gaming, Inc operates tournament gaming platform and online destination targeting esports players and participants that want to compete at the high school or college level worldwide. The company is based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

