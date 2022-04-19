good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP – Get Rating) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 144,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 159,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on good natured Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The firm has a market cap of C$113.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54.

good natured Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

