Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares rose 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.56 and last traded at $68.56. Approximately 1,086 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.72 and a beta of 0.67.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,172,505.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,256,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,474,000 after acquiring an additional 50,745 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after purchasing an additional 555,090 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,106,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,474,000 after buying an additional 45,439 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,526,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

