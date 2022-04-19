G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA) Short Interest Update

G&P Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GAPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 230.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in G&P Acquisition by 136.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 757,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 437,003 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,814,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,962,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in G&P Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $785,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GAPA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 361 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,868. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. G&P Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

G&P Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Newport, Rhode Island.

