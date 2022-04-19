Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 665,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Shares of GGG stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,167. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.55 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $539.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

