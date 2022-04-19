Graham (GHM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Graham (NYSE: GHM) in the last few weeks:

4/19/2022 – Graham is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Graham was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.51 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Graham Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Graham by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Graham by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 142,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,045,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,010,000 after acquiring an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

