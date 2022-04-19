Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Short Interest Update

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

NASDAQ GRPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,140. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32. Graphite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphite Bio will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 74,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $303,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,109,314 shares in the company, valued at $33,004,907.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 257,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,399.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

