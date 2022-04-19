Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.11

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$23.11 and last traded at C$36.90, with a volume of 140924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.69.

GWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$40.45.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.89.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 4.1355663 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.69%.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.