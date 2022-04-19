Growth DeFi Price Reaches $11.61 on Exchanges (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can currently be purchased for $11.61 or 0.00027989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $24,462.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00034052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.51 or 0.00104883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Growth DeFi Profile

GRO is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

