Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE:AVAL opened at $4.38 on Friday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter worth $3,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.