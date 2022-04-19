GXChain Market Cap Hits $128.36 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00004141 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $128.36 million and $10.33 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000153 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000225 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,960,466 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

