H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

FUL opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.74. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $59.17 and a twelve month high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H.B. Fuller presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 23,099 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $1,643,031.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

