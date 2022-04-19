Halving Coin (HALV) One Day Volume Hits $145.00

Halving Coin (HALV) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded flat against the dollar. One Halving Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Halving Coin has a market cap of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.80 or 0.07491782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.89 or 0.99989860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041595 BTC.

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. Halving Coin’s official website is halvingcoin.space . Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

