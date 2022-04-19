Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMSNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.47) to GBX 33 ($0.43) in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$0.43 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

