Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) to announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $14.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,898,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,534. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hanesbrands by 546.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

