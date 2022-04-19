Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $28.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.30 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported sales of $24.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year sales of $119.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.70 million to $130.71 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.23 million, with estimates ranging from $123.36 million to $153.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 616,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,519. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $65.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

