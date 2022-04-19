Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $785,000 Investment in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 92,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Akouos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Akouos by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 171.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Akouos by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AKUS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,454. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. The company has a market cap of $127.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.
Akouos Profile
Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.
