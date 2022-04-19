HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,350 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 14.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HDB opened at $54.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.96. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $79.39.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

